Watch video | Student shot at outside Jamia Millia Islamia University

Jamia firing video: An unidentified man opened fire outside Jamia Millia Islamia University, the site of the ongoing anti-Citizenship protests, on Thursday, wounding one student.

In the video, the man brandishing the gun can be heard saying, “Yeh lo azaadi…Hindustan zindabad…Delhi Police zindabad.” Delhi Police personnel were present when the shooting took place. The man has been detained.

