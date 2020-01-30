Watch video | Student shot at outside Jamia Millia Islamia University

Follow Us:
Thursday, January 30, 2020
Jamia firing video: In the video, the man brandishing the gun can be heard saying, “Yeh lo azaadi…Hindustan zindabad…Delhi Police zindabad.” Delhi Police personnel were present when the shooting took place. The man has been detained.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2020 3:28:50 pm

Jamia firing video: An unidentified man opened fire outside Jamia Millia Islamia University, the site of the ongoing anti-Citizenship protests, on Thursday, wounding one student.

