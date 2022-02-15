Jamia Millia Islamia to reopen in phased manner

Following student protests, Jamia Millia Islamia has decided to reopen its campus in a phased manner. For the time being, the university will shift to offline classes only for final semester/year students. While classes for postgraduate students will shift to offline mode on March 2, for undergraduate students the shift will be made on March 15.

The decision was taken on the basis of DDMA orders, UGC orders and a meeting of faculties held on February 8 and February 14. In an office order Monday, registrar Nazim Husain Jafri said the decision for the remaining years would be taken later. As of now, students would not be allotted hostels due to renovation.

“The university will open in a phased manner… taking into consideration the travel time of the outstation students who would require necessary preparation to reach Delhi from different parts of the country. It is notified that wherever the online classes are being conducted, the examinations will also be conducted in online mode and where offline classes are being conducted, the examinations will be conducted in offline mode,” he said.

“It is further notified that when the offline classes/offline examinations would be conducted, the students would be under obligation to carry fresh RT-PCR report along with valid ID card for their own safety measures in view of prevailing Covid pandemic,” he said.

As part of the phased reopening, the first to open will be the departmental libraries, indoor game facilities and gym that shall become functional from February 21. Apart from this, “three dry canteens in the university (one each in Faculty of Education, North Campus and South Campus)” will be functional from March 2 “with prior permission of the Registrar”.

“The ongoing classes of PG (final semester/year only) will be shifted from online to offline mode with effect from March 2. The ongoing classes of UG (final semester/year only) will be shifted from online to offline mode with effect from March 15. The decision of shifting of ongoing classes for UG and PG (intermediate semesters/years) from online to offline mode will be notified in due course of time.

The ongoing classes of PhD scholars for course work continue to be conducted as usual,” said Jafri.

“The university has limited seats in the boys/girls hostels and the hostel buildings are under renovation/maintenance work. Taking into consideration the Covid protocol, it is not possible/advisable to provide residential accommodation till Covid protocol exists. The Provosts of Hall of Residence are required to monitor the renovation/maintenance work personally and prepare fresh list of students for hostel allotment in each hostel after renovation is over,” he added.