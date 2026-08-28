Jamia Millia Islamia suspends four students, bars them from entering campus

According to the order, the university alleged that protesters blocked access to the billing counter and the girls' common room, put up material on walls and continued the sit-in despite repeated directions from the proctorial department to disperse. (File)

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has suspended four students and barred them from entering the campus following protests over alleged irregularities in the university’s 2026-27 spot admission process, with student body National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) demanding that the disciplinary action be withdrawn and the administration hold an open dialogue with the protesters.

The disciplinary notices issued by the university identified those suspended as JMI’s NSUI office-bearers Dhruv Chauhan, Tabrez Afsar and Ebin Basil. The fourth is a student named Mohd Jasim. The NSUI is the student wing of the Congress.

The protests were triggered by allegations that candidates lower down the waiting lists had been admitted while students with higher ranks were denied seats. Students have also questioned the decision to conduct offline spot admissions this year, based on which vacant seats were allotted and merit and waiting lists were published.