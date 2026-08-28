Jamia Millia Islamia suspends four students, bars them from entering campus
The disciplinary notices issued by the university identified those suspended as JMI's NSUI office-bearers Dhruv Chauhan, Tabrez Afsar and Ebin Basil. The fourth is a student named Mohd Jasim. The NSUI is the student wing of the Congress.
According to the order, the university alleged that protesters blocked access to the billing counter and the girls' common room, put up material on walls and continued the sit-in despite repeated directions from the proctorial department to disperse. (File)
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has suspended four students and barred them from entering the campus following protests over alleged irregularities in the university’s 2026-27 spot admission process, with student body National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) demanding that the disciplinary action be withdrawn and the administration hold an open dialogue with the protesters.
The disciplinary notices issued by the university identified those suspended as JMI’s NSUI office-bearers Dhruv Chauhan, Tabrez Afsar and Ebin Basil. The fourth is a student named Mohd Jasim. The NSUI is the student wing of the Congress.
The protests were triggered by allegations that candidates lower down the waiting lists had been admitted while students with higher ranks were denied seats. Students have also questioned the decision to conduct offline spot admissions this year, based on which vacant seats were allotted and merit and waiting lists were published.
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The university, however, has rejected the allegations, describing them as baseless. It has maintained that its admission process is transparent. The JMI’s admission portal shows that it has issued notices for offline spot registration for the 2026-27 session in July and August.
The disciplinary action has particularly focused on the conduct of the protesters and their interaction with JMI officials. In a showcause-cum-suspension-cum-campus-ban order dated August 26, the chief proctor alleged that Tabrez Afsar and Ebin Basil had helped organise the protest at the central canteen on August 24 despite a university notification designating Gate 18 as the place for student congregations and protests.
According to the order, the university alleged that protesters blocked access to the billing counter and the girls’ common room, put up material on walls and continued the sit-in despite repeated directions from the proctorial department to disperse. It also alleged that some outsiders and former students participated in the gathering and that politically motivated slogans were raised.
The university’s order has alleged that attempts had been made from August 24 to contact the protesters and facilitate discussions, including a meeting with the proctorial department. It said the chief proctor went to the North Campus around midnight after students sought a meeting there and subsequently met them at the central canteen.
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The order accused the protesters of disrupting academic and administrative functioning and said complaints had been received from several departments and centres, including Psychology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Economics and the University Polytechnic. The JMI said the protests affected routine functioning of departments, libraries, laboratories and other facilities.
The NSUI has opposed the action against all four students. In a statement on Thursday, it demanded the immediate withdrawal of their suspension and campus ban, saying disciplinary action affecting students’ academic and campus rights should follow due process and provide them an opportunity to be heard. It also demanded that the university address the students’ admission-related concerns through an “open and transparent dialogue”.
The admission controversy centres on complaints submitted by students to the Controller of Examinations questioning the basis of spot admissions, the publication of merit and waiting lists and the criteria used for filling vacant seats. Students have also raised concerns about seats reserved for Jammu and Kashmir residents and Kashmiri migrants and seats for persons with disabilities.
The university’s action comes after security personnel cleared the protest site at the central canteen on Wednesday. The NSUI alleged that students were forcibly removed during the clearance, while the JMI administration has maintained that action was taken because the gathering was being held outside the designated protest area.
Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai.
Professional Background
Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education.
Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses:
1. The Air Pollution Crisis
"A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure.
"Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR.
"Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter.
2. Enforcement & Regulations
"No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy.
3. Education Policy
"Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.
"Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation.
Signature Style
Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws.
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