Jamia Millia Islamia to hold student elections after weeks-long protest

All ongoing 'show cause notices, disciplinary actions, rustications, suspensions and campus ban orders issued' over student protests to be revoked

Written by: Tabshir Shams
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 29, 2026 10:16 PM IST
The order came as students marked the university’s 106th Foundation Day on campus amid the ongoing protest, with celebrations held by students inside the university.The order came as students marked the university’s 106th Foundation Day on campus amid the ongoing protest, with celebrations held by students inside the university. (PTI Photo)
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Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday accepted demands for a student election. In a late-night announcement, it set a fixed timeline for the restoration of its students’ union, with the Registrar’s office ordering that the union’s constitution be approved and implemented by May 15, 2027.

The order states that “the elections shall be conducted within 6 weeks of the start of the academic session”, in accordance with the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, with the academic session expected to begin on July 15, 2027.

The order also directed that “all ongoing show cause notices, disciplinary actions, rustications, suspensions and campus ban orders issued in connection with participation in the protest shall be revoked.”

The order came as students marked the university’s 106th Foundation Day on campus amid the ongoing protest, with celebrations held by students inside the university.

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Tabshir Shams
Tabshir Shams

Tabshir Shams covers health for The Indian Express. He holds a Master's degree in International Rela... Read More

 

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