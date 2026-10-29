Jamia Millia Islamia to hold student elections after weeks-long protest

Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday accepted demands for a student election. In a late-night announcement, it set a fixed timeline for the restoration of its students’ union, with the Registrar’s office ordering that the union’s constitution be approved and implemented by May 15, 2027.

The order states that “the elections shall be conducted within 6 weeks of the start of the academic session”, in accordance with the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, with the academic session expected to begin on July 15, 2027.

The order also directed that “all ongoing show cause notices, disciplinary actions, rustications, suspensions and campus ban orders issued in connection with participation in the protest shall be revoked.”