Jamia students on hunger strike over students’ union demand face rustication, suspension

The Jamia Millia Islamia administration has rusticated one student, suspended two and imposed a one-year campus ban on all three, who had launched an indefinite hunger strike earlier this week demanding the restoration of the university’s students’ union.

The orders, issued on Friday, stated that Ebin Basil, an LLB student, has been rusticated for one year with immediate effect. The two suspended students are Jasim Khan, a postgraduate student in International Studies at the university’s India-Arab Cultural Centre; and Rehaan Haider, an MA Social Work student.

In its order, the administration has accused Basil of participating in an “unauthorised sit-in” at Ghalib Lawn on the campus, obstructing university staff and disrupting the installation of CCTV cameras on October 15. It has alleged that members of the gathering pulled a CCTV camera wire, rendering the system non-functional. It also referred to an earlier protest on September 11, and alleged that Basil and other students had then confronted members of the proctorial team and circulated videos with “misleading accounts” of the incident.