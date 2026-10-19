Jamia sets up panel as hunger strike for students’ union enters second week

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The Jamia Millia Islamia administration Monday constituted a high-level committee to engage with students who are on a hunger strike, demanding the restoration of the students’ union which has remained dissolved since 2006.
This comes three days after the university rusticated Ebin Basil, a law student, for one year, suspended two other students, Jasim Khan and Mohd Ilmaan, and imposed a one-year campus ban on all three. The orders, issued on Friday, accused the students of misconduct during protests.
In a statement issued on Monday, the university said, “Following detailed discussions during this meeting, the university has constituted a high-level 7-member committee comprising senior deans and professors, to engage in dialogue with the protesting students, examine their demands, and take necessary steps towards restoring peace and ensuring a return to normalcy on the campus.”
Senior university functionaries, including Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif, Registrar Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, Controller of Examinations Ahteshamul Haque, deans and other officials met on Sunday evening to discuss the demands raised by the protesting students.
Five students began an indefinite hunger strike on October 12 over the demand for the restoration of the union. The agitation intensified after disciplinary orders were issued and student organisations alleged that security guards had manhandled protesters on October 18.
In a statement on Sunday, the Jamia Students for Students’ Union demanded the immediate reinstatement of the union, revocation of disciplinary action against students involved in the agitation, and the Chief Proctor’s resignation over the events of October 17, when protesters alleged they were forcibly removed from campus.
What the varsity said
Addressing the issue of the union’s dissolution, the university said, “It is worth noting that union elections were dissolved in JMI in 2006 following recurrent incidents of violent clashes, attacks on teachers, and the occasional disruption of classes during that period.”
The administration also referred to the 2022 Delhi High Court proceedings concerning a petition seeking students’ union elections. The statement said, “Most recently, in 2022, the Hon’ble Delhi High Court accepted the argument and submission of the Standing Counsel, JMI, and disposed of the matter, giving no directions to the university to conduct elections of Students’ Union, in light of the rampant history of violent clashes on campus in and after 2006.”
“… the present administration, which assumed office in October 2024, remains committed to finding an amicable resolution to the two-decade-old impasse,” the statement added.
The administration also cited the existing system of subject association elections in the university’s departments and centres as a mechanism for student representation.
The statement said, “Under this system, students vote by secret ballot to elect three office-bearers, namely, the Vice-President, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary in their respective departments and centres.”