Jamia sets up panel as hunger strike for students’ union enters second week

The Jamia Millia Islamia administration Monday constituted a high-level committee to engage with students who are on a hunger strike, demanding the restoration of the students’ union which has remained dissolved since 2006.

This comes three days after the university rusticated Ebin Basil, a law student, for one year, suspended two other students, Jasim Khan and Mohd Ilmaan, and imposed a one-year campus ban on all three. The orders, issued on Friday, accused the students of misconduct during protests.

In a statement issued on Monday, the university said, “Following detailed discussions during this meeting, the university has constituted a high-level 7-member committee comprising senior deans and professors, to engage in dialogue with the protesting students, examine their demands, and take necessary steps towards restoring peace and ensuring a return to normalcy on the campus.”