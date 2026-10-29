Jamia turns 106 with no celebrations as students’ union protest enters 18th day

On its 106th Foundation Day, Jamia Millia Islamia had no flag hoisting, no chief guest and no speeches. Instead, more than 100 students remained camped inside the Gulistan-e-Ghalib compound and the Political Science building, as their protest demanding the restoration of the students’ union entered its 18th day on Thursday.

On October 22, the university cancelled its Foundation Day celebrations and the Talimi Mela, scheduled from October 29 to November 1, citing the protests.

Outside the campus, police announcements urging people not to gather played on a loop, with prohibitory orders under Section 163 in force. Inside, students went ahead with plans to mark the day on their own terms: a flag hoisting, speeches, the national anthem, an address by the hunger strikers and a press conference. A call for a mass hunger strike was to follow.