This year, Jamia Millia Islamia to adopt CUET for admissions

Jamia Millia Islamia will adopt the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admitting students in undergraduate programmes for the 2023-24 academic session.

An official notification released on Friday said, “Admission to 20 courses will be done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Students are required to fill both CUET and JMI forms for these courses.”

This decision was taken in JMI’s Executive Council meeting held on February 22 as per the notification and comes after the University Grants Commission (UGC) wrote a reminder mail to the varsity last month reiterating that all central universities have to mandatorily adopt the entrance test for admission.

This year, in the 2023-24 academic session, the university will be adopting CUET for 15 undergraduate courses and five postgraduate courses.

Earlier, the university offered 10 undergraduate courses in the 2022-23 academic session through CUET.

“Earlier, we provided 10 courses under the CUET gateway, but after the UGC had written to us to adopt CUET for all courses and we responded back, this issue then went to our EC and the EC said 15 UG courses and five PG courses to be provided through CUET to the students… So all the 20 courses we have not provided do not have interviews and in the courses which have an interview evaluation process, we will change our ordinance and see what we can about them from next year,” said JMI Registrar prof Nazim Hussain Jafri.