First-year students of Jamia boycott online classes demanding complete re-opening of campus

First-year students of Jamia Millia Islamia Monday began a boycott of online classes demanding the complete re-opening of the campus. While the university has opened for final-year students, those in their first year or intermediate years have still not been asked to return to campus for offline classes.

Students from 26 departments boycotted online classes Monday, said a first-year student.

“The students of Jamia Millia Islamia have tried every means available to make themselves heard, by appealing to the administration, submitting memorandums to their respective HODs, and protesting yet the administration has let us down by not standing with the promises they made,” the students said in a statement.

“Therefore, the students of Jamia Millia Islamia have collectively, and with strong majority,decided to boycott online classes from 11th April onwards until our demands are met,” they added.

The students have demanded complete re-opening of the campus and resumption of offline classes for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses, notice for hostel allotment and issuance of a proper academic calendar till or before Eid (May 2-3).

The departments which boycotted classes included Economics, History, Sociology, Psychology, Geography, Biotech, Physics, Aeronautics, Unani pharmacy, Mass Media, BBA, English, French, Urdu, Persian, Spanish, Turkish, Arabic, Islamic Studies and so on.

“More have achieved consensus in their respective classes to join the call for a boycott with full strength and will not be starting with the online classes of their course of second semester which is due to start from Monday, April 11,” said a student who did not wish to be named.

“We have collected responses via Google Forms and various means of online voting, reflecting a clear majority in favour of offline classes. However at this point, it is not a case of majority or minority, but about the normalcy sought after an ease in the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions,” he said.

In their statement, students said the National Disaster Management Authority had “discontinued Covid-19 containment measures from March 31 onwards”, and that they were “unable to comprehend the reasons behind the delay in resumption for offline classes” for the remaining batches.

“Therefore, we as bonafide students of Jamia Millia Islamia demand clarity from the authorities. We seek an update on the status of notices that were promised to come in 3-4 days following the protest on March 31,” they said.

Scores of students had physically protested on March 31 demanding the reopening.

At the time, chief proctor Waseem Ahmad Khan had told The Indian Express: “We can open the university anytime for everybody but we have to take all students into account. We had made it clear that if we open the university and take offline classes, exams will also be held offline. But we have several emails from students asking that exams be held online. Most students who are out of town don’t wish to come to campus. We have to consider them as well.”

On February 14, Jamia had announced that for the time being, the university would shift to offline classes only for final semester/year students. While classes for postgraduate students shifted to offline mode on March 2, whereas for undergraduate students the shift was made on March 15.

The university had then said that the decision for students of the remaining years would be taken later. However, no decision has been taken so far.