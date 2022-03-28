Jamia Millia Islamia to admit students through CUET only to eight courses

Jamia Millia Islamia has decided to hold admissions only to eight courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), the university’s registrar said on Monday. For the remaining courses, students will be admitted through the university’s own entrance exams.

“We will hold entrance exams of eight courses through the CUET. For the remaining courses, we will hold admissions through our own entrance tests. Once we hold admissions to these eight courses through CUET and once we have experience based on these courses, then we will think about what to do for the rest of the courses,” Registrar Nazim Hussain Jafri told The Indian Express.

He, however, declined to list these eight courses. “The decision was taken in a meeting of the deans of various departments,” he said.

Sources also said the university had informed both the University Grants Commission and the National Testing Agency of its decision. Asked if the UGC would accept the decision of Jamia, a central university, Jafri said, “I don’t know about all this. This is the decision that our body has taken and if they don’t accept it, we will call another meeting and see what to do about it.”

There has been uncertainty over whether Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia, being minority institutions, will adopt the CUET. The Indian Express had earlier reported that AMU was likely to adopt the common test after the government denied it exemption from the test.