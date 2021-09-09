NIRF rankings: Jamia jumps up four places to rank 6, JNU holds on to rank 2

Jamia Millia Islamia, which had made its place in the top 10 universities of the country for the first time last year as per the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, has jumped up four places and secured rank 6 in the NIRF 2021 ranking released Friday.

However, among the universities in the capital, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) continues to dominate, holding on to rank 2 for the fifth year in a row.

Both JNU and Jamia were rocked by protests in 2019 and early 2020, before the pandemic struck. While JNU saw a prolonged agitation against hostel fee hike, Jamia had seen intense anti-CAA protests. Both campuses saw unprecedented violence.

Speaking on the achievement, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said, “We feel really happy that despite the globally debilitating Covid-19 pandemic, JNU teachers and students have put in their entire effort and energy in continuing with their research and teaching in all sincerity. We draw immense satisfaction from the innovative research and teaching programmes JNU has launched over the past five years.”

Jamia V-C Najma Akhtar also said the achievement was “all the more significant because of the challenging time the country and university has been facing due to Covid-19 pandemic and also in the light of increased competition in the ranking”.

She also said that the achievement was possible because of the “relevant and focused research of highest quality and teaching by the dedicated and devoted faculty members” and attributed it to the “improved perception about the university with regard to teaching, placements, research”.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi continued to maintain rank 2 in the Engineering category. However, its overall ranking dropped one place to rank 4, with IIT-Bombay overtaking it and pushing it out of the list of the top 3 institutions in the country.

The NIRF ranking is given on the basis of five parameters – teaching, learning and resources (TLR), research and professional practices (RPC), graduation outcomes (GO), outreach and inclusivity (OI), and perception.

While IIT-D’s overall score is actually higher than last year (81.75 compared to 81.33 last year), there has been a drop in its score in the RPC and GO parameters.

“It’s very difficult to say why the ranking has gone down; we will analyse. We even have more students now compared to previous years. But in the top 4-5 institutions, the difference is very minor in terms of score. I had even suggested to the NIRF that if the difference is plus or minus five per cent, then those institutions should be given the same rank,” IIT-D Director V Ramgopal Rao told The Indian Express.

Delhi University (DU) which had secured rank 11 among universities and rank 18 overall last year, has now dropped to rank 12 among universities and rank 19 overall. Till 2018, the university was among the top 10.

While its score was 60.10 last year, it is now down to 57.09 overall with a drop in score in all parameters barring perception. The most significant drop is in TLR where the score has dropped from 50.18 to 42.65 this year.

“The issue is most probably due to the fact that a large number of teachers have retired from the university in recent times, and there has been no fresh recruitment. This has skewed our student-teacher ratio,” said DU Registrar Vikas Gupta.