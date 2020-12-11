Jamia guidelines for exams: Students to make arrangements for uninterrupted power, internet

Students have written to Dean of Students’ Welfare to protest the exam mode

Undergraduate and post-graduate students of Jamia Millia Islamia sitting for the “proctored online examinations” starting December 21 will have to ensure “uninterrupted power and good internet connectivity” and will “be responsible for any lapses on this front”, the Controller of Examinations (COE) said in guidelines issued Thursday.

Students have protested the exam mode — which, among other things, requires them to give access to their webcams and microphones — and wrote to the Dean of Students’ Welfare demanding they be evaluated based on assignments instead.

“Students will require to appear in the examination using the latest version of Firefox browser, a Windows laptop/PC with a stable internet connection and web camera. Students would also need a smart phone to click images of their handwritten answers and for uploading the same. These are mandatory…,” COE Nazim Hussain Jafri said in the guidelines.

As per the guidelines, students are responsible for ensuring electricity and internet, and will only be given 15 minutes to upload their written answer sheets via PDF after exams are over. “Students are advised to make sure they make their own arrangements for uninterrupted power and good internet connectivity for the complete duration of the test. Students would themselves be responsible for any lapses on this front so they are advised to make sure adequate back up is in place.

“Students are required to adhere to the maximum time allotted to the examination and in addition to it, 15 minutes of extra time is allotted to students to upload their hand-written answers in an A4 size paper in the PDF format… Extra caution should be exercised by students that all pages of the response are clicked, converted in PDF format and successfully uploaded… No request… with regard to any discrepancy in uploading the response shall be entertained at any point,” the guidelines state.

It further states that centre superintendents and invigilators will “watch the movement and conduct of examinations through virtual mode” and “may issue online warning” in case they sense anything amiss. It says “a repeat offender may be disallowed to continue with examination”.

“Students are further required to give permission to use their web camera throughout…the examinations… to carry out remote invigilation. Any obstruction of the camera or microphone… will deem to be a fit ground for cancellation of the examination for the student,” the guidelines state.

“Students are also not supposed to move to any other window/tab/application on his/her device or other applications during the… examination. Such movement away from the test window is captured by the application and the examination will stop on its own/may be cancelled if the same is detected,” it read.

On how students could be responsible for electricity and internet, and how 15 minutes are enough to upload answers, Jafri said, “There is a helpline number. If students give suggestions, we will incorporate and modify. If I did not add these points, every second student would say they are not being able to give exam because of power cut.”

He also said students’ demand for evaluation based on assignments had been forwarded to the UGC. “If they allow, we will go ahead with it. We have no problem,” said Jafri, adding: “We are with the students. If they have issues with accessing laptops, they can write to us.”

The guidelines also state that the presence of any other person in the room “anytime during the test will be fit ground for the cancellation of the examination of the student”.

It also says issues with uploading will not be “entertained”. to appear for the online proctored examination of the university

