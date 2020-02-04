Jamia firing: Wrestler who gave gun to teen shooter held

An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University (File/REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui) An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University (File/REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a 25-year-old wrestler for allegedly selling a country-made pistol to the 17-year-old youth who shot at a Jamia student during an anti-CAA protest last week.

DCP (Crime) Rajesh Deo said the accused, Ajeet (25), is a wrestler who hails from Sahajpura village in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district: “We have arrested the accused from whom the juvenile had procured the weapon. He will be produced in court Tuesday,” the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Ajeet is an arts graduate and is currently pursuing his BEd from a university in UP. He claimed to have won a junior wrestling championship in the 32-kg category, but police are verifying this.

During questioning, the juvenile had told police he was helped by one of his relatives, also a juvenile, to procure the country-made pistol from Ajeet for Rs 10,000.

A special investigation unit traced the relative to Gautam Budh Nagar district, who led them to Ajeet. “During questioning, he told police the juvenile had asked for help in procuring a pistol on the pretext of using it for celebratory firing at his cousin’s wedding; he then took him to Ajeet. Ajeet claimed he got the gun from another man in his village,” said an officer.

Police said a bag belonging to the youth was also recovered, in which he was carrying school books, notebooks, sample papers and his marksheet.

