Thursday, January 30, 2020
Anti-CAA protest: Firing outside Jamia, student injured

In the video, the man with the gun can be heard saying, "Yeh lo azaadi...Hindustan zindabad...Delhi Police zindabad."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2020 2:12:35 pm
The man wielded a gun at an anti-CAA protest in Jamia

A man wielding a gun opened fire during an anti-CAA protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday, injuring one student. The injured student has been rushed to Holy Family hospital.

The students to Jamia were to hold a march to Rajghat on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

More details awaited

