Anti-CAA protest: Firing outside Jamia, student injured

The man wielded a gun at an anti-CAA protest in Jamia The man wielded a gun at an anti-CAA protest in Jamia

A man wielding a gun opened fire during an anti-CAA protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday, injuring one student. The injured student has been rushed to Holy Family hospital.

In the video, the man with the gun can be heard saying, “Yeh lo azaadi…Hindustan zindabad…Delhi Police zindabad.”

The students to Jamia were to hold a march to Rajghat on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

#WATCH A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/rAeLl6iLd4 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

More details awaited

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd