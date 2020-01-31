Follow Us:
Friday, January 31, 2020
Jamia firing: Accused sent to 14-day protective custody

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: January 31, 2020 6:31:56 pm
Jamia shooting, Jamia protest shooting, Jamia protest shooter facebook, Jamia CAA protest violence shooting, Delhi Jamia students shooting injured, Delhi police city news, indian express An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi. (Source: Reuters Photo) 

The youth who fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters near the Jamia Millia University, in which a student was injured, was on Friday sent to a 14-day protective custody by the Juvenile Justice Board, police said.

The accused was presented before the Board in the afternoon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said.

The police said they have also urged the Board to form a medical panel to conduct a bone ossification test that will verify the age of the youth.

On Thursday, the accused fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring Jamia student Shadab Farooq, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting “Yeh lo aazadi” amid heavy police presence.

The Crime Branch is probing the case.

