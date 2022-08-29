scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Jamia cancels Safoora’s MPhil registration

Zargar had earlier alleged that she has been denied extensions by the university to complete her MPhil (File photo)

Jamia Millia Islamia has cancelled activist Safoora Zargar’s registration as an MPhil student in its Department of Sociology. Zargar, 29, is an accused in the main conspiracy case in the Northeast Delhi riots and was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Zargar has been enrolled with the department of sociology in their integrated MPhil and PhD programme since 2019. On August 26, the Dean Faculty of Social Sciences issued a notice stating that her registration from the programme stands cancelled with effect from August 22, 2022 “in anticipation of the approval of the same of the Faculty Committee”.

Zargar had earlier alleged that she has been denied extensions by the university to complete her MPhil and that this is an attempt to “disrupt her education”. In response to the notification announcing the cancellation of her registration, she said, “Let it be known, it breaks my heart but not my spirit.”

According to the notice, the Board of Studies had approved the cancellation of her admission based on the recommendation of the Research Advisory Committee dated July 7 and the Departmental Research Committee dated August 22, and her supervisor’s report which stated that her progress was “unsatisfactory”.

More from Delhi

The Dean’s notice states that the grounds of the cancellation are that “she did not submit her MPhil within the maximum stipulated time of 5 semesters plus an additional semester of Covid extension that was also given to her, which ended on 6th February 2022.” It also states that she did not apply on time for extension as a woman scholar before the expiry of the stipulated period.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 07:01:39 pm
