2019 Jamia campus violence: Delhi HC seeks status of trial in cases

The Delhi High Court Thursday granted time to Delhi Police to apprise it about the latest stage of trial in cases pertaining to the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia in December 2019. It listed the case for hearing on December 23.

The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the police to inform it about the status of cases including whether the chargesheet has been filed and whether the trial has commenced. The counsel representing police said they will file a status report.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions regarding the violence which broke out at Jamia in 2019. The petitions seek an independent investigation in the matter as well as registration of FIRs against police personnel accused of committing excesses and allege that rights of students were violated by the police.

Delhi Police earlier argued that police action in the Jamia Millia violence case is covered under the legal mandate under criminal procedure code and that there was no question of registration of FIR against police officials as the law protects acts done under good faith, and without any sanction from the government.

Police has opposed any move to transfer the investigation from the Delhi Police and argued that such exercise of jurisdiction is an exception. Police has also said it was constrained to enter the university and argued that there is no place in India that is beyond the jurisdiction of the police.