Jamia campus ‘vandalised, gates broken’: University amid students’ protest

Amid a standoff between Jamia Millia Islamia and its students over the restoration of the students’ union, the varsity has alleged vandalism on campus overnight.

A university official said, “A group of people entered the premises, some masked, some carrying lathis. They damaged gates and other property near the entry points. Gate 4C has been completely damaged, the central mosque gate is also damaged. Multiple entry points have seen vandalism.”

The university shared videos which purportedly showed people gathered near the gates and climbing over them while raising slogans.

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The Delhi Police said no complaint had been filed so far in connection with the alleged vandalism.