Jamia campus ‘vandalised, gates broken’: University amid students’ protest

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Amid a standoff between Jamia Millia Islamia and its students over the restoration of the students’ union, the varsity has alleged vandalism on campus overnight.
A university official said, “A group of people entered the premises, some masked, some carrying lathis. They damaged gates and other property near the entry points. Gate 4C has been completely damaged, the central mosque gate is also damaged. Multiple entry points have seen vandalism.”
The university shared videos which purportedly showed people gathered near the gates and climbing over them while raising slogans.
The Delhi Police said no complaint had been filed so far in connection with the alleged vandalism.
The students have been protesting, with some on hunger strike, for 16 days since October 12, demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union — whose elections have not been held since 2005 — along with a fixed election date and schedule.
On Monday, the varsity had agreed to hold students’ union elections, once the union’s constitution receives official approval. Hours after the announcement, however, a section of protesting students had written to Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif seeking a revision of the university’s order, arguing that their demands have not been fully addressed.
Three of the five students, who have been fasting since October 12, had vowed to continue their strike.
The university has moved classes online until November 8. It has also issued notices asking protesters to vacate the sit-in site, warning of disciplinary and legal action.
On Tuesday, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi had said negotiations were underway and appealed to the protesting students at the university not to create a law-and-order situation on the campus.
“Many efforts have been made… there have been no elections since 2006, for more than a decade. Negotiations are underway. Nobody should try to create a law-and-order problem. That is my appeal. The authorities concerned, including the Vice-Chancellor, are looking into the remaining issues,” Joshi said.
Outside the university on Tuesday more than 15 police buses and riot-control vehicles were stationed. Security personnel carried tear gas shells. Announcements were being made with officers asking people not to come out in groups and stay away from the protest as prohibitory orders under BNSS Section 163 were imposed in the area.
A PHD student of Jamia, an organiser of the protest, said, “This is collective outrage against the Jamia administration. They have sealed the gates, stopped water and electricity, closed off the washrooms, prevented food from reaching us. The students are denied access to their own campus. We don’t condone violence and have been protesting peacefully since day one.“