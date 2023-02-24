Jamia suspends assistant professor over sexual harassment charges

Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended an assistant professor from the Department of Psychology following a complaint by seven faculty members from the department accusing him of sexual harassment.

An office memorandum issued Wednesday read: “During the meeting of the staff council held Wednesday, Dr Abid Hussain was very aggressive and (used) abusive and unparliamentary language towards members of the faculty, in particular towards the head of the department, in the presence of the Dean of Faculty… Further, he obstructed normal functioning of the department as well as indulged in physical and verbal assault.”

It further stated: “He went to the extent of physically assaulting… and tried to sexually assault her by making advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overturns… and attacking the Head of Department and levelling personal allegations on her as well as other colleagues. He also tried to assault and use criminal force against the Head of the Department in a public meeting.”

“The university vice-chancellor, as per terms of powers vested in her under Statute 37 (1) of the statutes of the university, has placed Dr Abid Husain under suspension with immediate effect Wednesday pending disciplinary proceedings separately,” the memo said.

The administration also said an inquiry into the professor’s conduct will be carried out by the Internal Complaints Committee on the “complete facts” of the case. “During the suspension period, headquarters of Dr Abid Husain will be New Delhi and he shall not leave the headquarters without prior approval of the Competent Authority,” it said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Husain said the allegations in the order released by the university are fake, false and fabricated. “I believe in the Jamia administration… when the committee is formed and facts come out, you will all know the truth,” he said.

He added, “… There are people who are jealous of how a young faculty member like me is doing well… I had already filed a complaint with the authorities about their misbehaviour, countering which they made these allegations on the basis of which this order has been issued.”