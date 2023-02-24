scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

Jamia suspends assistant professor over sexual harassment charges

The administration also said an inquiry into the professor’s conduct will be carried out by the Internal Complaints Committee on the “complete facts” of the case.

The professor said the administration has not considered his version of events. (File)
Listen to this article
Jamia suspends assistant professor over sexual harassment charges
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended an assistant professor from the Department of Psychology following a complaint by seven faculty members from the department accusing him of sexual harassment.

An office memorandum issued Wednesday read: “During the meeting of the staff council held Wednesday, Dr Abid Hussain was very aggressive and (used) abusive and unparliamentary language towards members of the faculty, in particular towards the head of the department, in the presence of the Dean of Faculty… Further, he obstructed normal functioning of the department as well as indulged in physical and verbal assault.”

Also read |Sukesh Chandrasekhar on luxury items found in his cell: If I can afford Rs 5-10 lakh shoes, what’s the problem?

It further stated: “He went to the extent of physically assaulting… and tried to sexually assault her by making advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overturns… and attacking the Head of Department and levelling personal allegations on her as well as other colleagues. He also tried to assault and use criminal force against the Head of the Department in a public meeting.”

“The university vice-chancellor, as per terms of powers vested in her under Statute 37 (1) of the statutes of the university, has placed Dr Abid Husain under suspension with immediate effect Wednesday pending disciplinary proceedings separately,” the memo said.

The administration also said an inquiry into the professor’s conduct will be carried out by the Internal Complaints Committee on the “complete facts” of the case. “During the suspension period, headquarters of Dr Abid Husain will be New Delhi and he shall not leave the headquarters without prior approval of the Competent Authority,” it said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Husain said the allegations in the order released by the university are fake, false and fabricated. “I believe in the Jamia administration… when the committee is formed and facts come out, you will all know the truth,” he said.

Also Read
MCD Elections, delhi news
Delhi MCD Election Live Updates: Ruckus in the House as AAP, BJP raise sl...
After surprise raid at Sukesh Chandrasekhar's cell, jail officials recove...
Gurugram Metro project, Gurgaon, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairs
Construction of Gurugram Metro project will begin in 2023-24: CM Khattar
Delhi HC to hear plea against election process for 6 members of MCD Stand...

He added, “… There are people who are jealous of how a young faculty member like me is doing well… I had already filed a complaint with the authorities about their misbehaviour, countering which they made these allegations on the basis of which this order has been issued.”

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 18:42 IST
Next Story

‘Ishant ne gaali diya but MS Dhoni…’: Kamran Akmal recalls 2012 episode during India vs Pakistan match

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close