Sloganeering in Delhi High Court over Jamia issue

People protest against the new citizenship law at Jantar Mantar. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) People protest against the new citizenship law at Jantar Mantar. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The Delhi High Court witnessed drama Thursday as lawyers and students burst into slogans of “shame, shame” after the court refused to grant interim protection from coercive action to students protesting in the capital against the new citizenship law.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said “no” to persistent requests made by senior advocates for students of Jamia Millia Islamia that they should be granted interim protection from police action; preservation of CCTV footage; and appointment of a committee to examine the situation.

The bench issued a notice to the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police on pleas filed by Jamia students, former students of the varsity, Okhla residents and advocates. It directed authorities to file their affidavits in the matters, and listed it for hearing on February 4.

It advanced the matter from March 4 to February 4 after senior advocates Indira Jaising, Salman Khurshid, Sanjay R Hegde and Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioners, sought interim protection for students.

During the hearing of the petitions in the packed courtroom, Jaising said, “Issue is how do we maintain the balance between the right to protest and free speech, and maintaining law and order.” She added that “nobody is in favour of violence”.

The Chief Justice did not pay any heed to their prayers, rose from the court and started walking towards his chamber. The courtroom then witnessed chants of “shame, shame, shame on the judiciary, shame”.

A couple of young lawyers present in the courtroom also burst into tears, and senior counsel could be seen consoling them, saying they would move the Supreme Court. Lawyers and some students present during the hearing walked out of the courtroom chanting “shame on you”. The demand for protection was made during hearing of PILs, including one by Jamia students Ladeeda Farzana and Ayesha Renna and an advocate Nabila Hasan, who sought direction to set up a court-monitored committee headed by a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge to conduct judicial inquiry into acts of violence and arbitrary detention by police and paramilitary forces in a time-bound manner.

An advocate, R P Luthra, opposed the sloganeering and said, “This is a court of law and there has to be judicial discipline.” However, other advocates countered Luthra and pointed to the “miscarriage of justice”. They also highlighted that the “matter concerns life and liberty of students and saving of the Constitution of India”.

Later, Chairperson of the Bar Council of Delhi, K C Mittal, said, “It has come to our notice that some lawyers shouted shame, shame in court 1 (of Delhi High Court Chief Justice), which we condemn strongly. We express displeasure at this kind of behaviour by lawyers. We have to maintain the dignity and decorum of the court at any cost.”

On Sunday, South Delhi witnessed protests during which two buses and several vehicles were set on fire. In the evening, police had stormed Jamia campus, with several students and university authorities saying personnel assaulted innocent students.

