Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Jamia administration cracks down on teachers’ body

On Thursday, the university administration issued an order stating that it has dissolved the present association which had been elected in November 2020.

The executive committee of the JTA had condemned these orders as “suppressing the democratic voices of the teachers”. (File Photo)

The Jamia Millia Islamia administration continued its crackdown on the Jamia Teachers’ Association (JTA) Friday, calling it an unauthorised body and threatening action against any teacher participating in its meeting.

The administration had also suspended a professor, Sonya Gupta, who had been appointed as Returning Officer by the JTA to conduct the next elections which were scheduled to be held on November 23. Along with this, the V-C has constituted six member committee “to look into the shortcomings of the By-Laws/Constitution of the JTA”.

The executive committee of the JTA had condemned these orders as “suppressing the democratic voices of the teachers”. It had also called for a General Body Meeting (GBM) on Friday.

However, on Friday, the university’s Registrar issued an advisory addressed to all faculty members stating that the GBM has been called by “an unauthorised body which has no longer recognition and authority”, accusing them of “misleading” Jamia teachers and “claiming to be office bearers of JTA”.

“Therefore, it is advised that teachers should abstain from attending or participating or in any manner be part of the meeting. In case of any violation of such advisory, the authority will take action against participants of such meeting which is planned to be held within the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia with an intention to disrupt the smooth functioning of the University,” stated the advisory.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 05:22:26 am
