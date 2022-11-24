scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Delhi’s Jama Masjid says won’t allow ‘women who come alone’, ‘give time to men’

A sign board that says a single woman or a group of single women cannot enter the premises has also been put up.

People offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi’s Jama Masjid, one of India’s biggest mosques, said Thursday it will no longer allow entry of single women who “give time to men, do wrong things” and treat the premises like a meeting point or park. Jama Masjid PRO Sabiullah Khan told reporters that there is no restriction on the entry of women visiting with families or married couples.

“There is no restriction on the entry of women. The restriction is for women who come here alone, give time to men, do wrong things, and make videos. Right now, there are several women here. If you come with family, there is no ban, if you are a married couple, there is no ban. But making this a meeting point, treating it like a park, dancing, and making TikTok videos are not acceptable in any place of worship, be it a temple, a masjid, or a gurdwara. Our aim behind the ban is that the masjid is used only as a place of worship,” Khan said.

A sign board that says a single woman or a group of single women cannot enter the premises has also been put up. This is in addition to a signboard that says mucus video shoots are strictly prohibited.

In 2019, the Jama Masjid administration had banned shooting videos with music inside the mosque. The administration had also constituted a team of 10 people to catch youngsters making videos and stop them.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...

At the time the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari, had told The Indian Express, “During prayer time, that is five times a day, namazis and non-namazis can access the two small domes only through the main dome route. We want to restrict the area occupied by people so that we can keep a watch on youngsters making such videos as music is not allowed inside a masjid…”.

More from Delhi

“I know about the TikTok craze amongst youngsters but never before had such videos shot at Jama Masjid come to my notice. In the last one month, at least five such videos have come to my notice. Whether it’s a temple or a mosque or a gurdwara, one cannot behave in this manner. This is a place of worship, not meant for such activities,” he had said.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 02:40:55 pm
Next Story

Tripura to have its first dental college by July

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X