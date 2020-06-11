Jama Masjid to shut down again as Covid cases rise in Delhi

No congregational prayers will be performed inside Delhi’s Jama Masjid till June 30. No congregational prayers will be performed inside Delhi’s Jama Masjid till June 30.

Four days after the places of worship reopened in the napital capital, the Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid decided that “no congregational prayers will be performed inside the Jama Masjid till June 30”. At 8 pm tonight, the Jama Masjid will be shut down again.

The Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, said that this decision has been taken keeping in mind the “spike in Covid-19 cases” in the capital city. The last congregational prayers at the Jama Masjid will be held today at 5.30 pm and 7.30pm. At 8 pm, it will be shut down, and till June 30, only five people who live within the premises will pray inside.

In a letter announcing the move, Bukhari said, “Coronavirus is spreading exponentially in Delhi. The number of deaths and patients are continuously increasing. There is a dearth of bed in government and private hospitals… There are reports that in a mortuary of a Delhi hospital, there is no space left for the dead bodies…”

Bukhari said that the Delhi government’s announcement that there will be an estimated 5.5 lakh positive cases in the city by July-end “has shaken every soul”. Two days ago, he asked members of the community about their views on keeping Jama Masjid open. “Majority of the opinion is that saving human lives is paramount and the Shariah has ample excuse for this,” he said.

The Shahi Imam has also appealed to other mosques in the country to “take decisions in this regard with respect to their respective local situation”. Announcements in the matter have been made, and the Imam has appealed to the community to pray indoors.

Places of worship reopened on June 8, and two days before that the Imam told The Indian Express, “I hope the government will reconsider opening places of worship.”

