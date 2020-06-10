Jama Masjid Shahi Imam’s PRO dies of Covid-19

A man sweeps one of the entrances to Jama Masjid. (file) A man sweeps one of the entrances to Jama Masjid. (file)

The PRO of the Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid died of Covid-19 related complications late Tuesday night at the Safadrjung hospital.

Amanullah (55), a resident of Jamia Nagar, was admitted at the hospital on June 2. Shahi Imam Bukhari told The Indian Express, “He had been sick for 20 days and had not come to Jama Masjid. He had a fever and his Covid-19 test came positive. He had diabetes, and had also got a bypass surgery done in the past.”

Bukhari said that Amanullah was put on a ventilator around six days ago, and suffered a cardiac arrest Tuesday night. He said, “When he was in the ward, I spoke to him regularly about his health, we discussed official matters, he gave me advice on work-related issues. He asked me to take care of his family, and I’d say that he will be just fine and will return home healthy.”

Amanullah is survived by his wife and their four sons, and worked as the PRO of Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam for 35 years. Bukhari said, “He was family, he took care of so much work. He will be missed dearly.”

On June 8, places of worship reopened across the Capital, and since then Jama Masjid has seen a meagre footfall of 150 people, said Bukhari. After Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the number of positive cases will soar to 5.5 lakh by July-end, Bukhari is in a dilemma if Jama Masjid should remain open.

“The projection is scary, I announced on Tuesday that people should pray at home. I have asked for suggestions from the community if Jama Masjid and smaller mosques should be closed again till June-end. By Wednesday evening, we will take a final call,” said Bukhari.

