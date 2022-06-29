scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Jama Masjid Shahi Imam condemns Udaipur murder, calls it ‘act against Islam, inhuman’

"Had the persons who committed this barbaric act studied the life and character of the Holy Prophet and had they been well versed with the spirit of Quran and shariah, they would not have committed the heinous crime," said Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: June 29, 2022 4:15:37 pm
The Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari addressing a press conference. (PTI/File)

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid on Wednesday condemned the Udaipur murder, calling it “an act against Islam, unlawful and inhuman”.

In a statement, Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said: “The inhumane incident of the murder of a man named Kanhaiya Lal by two persons named Riaz and Ghous, and that too in the name of the Holy Prophet, is not only an act of cowardice but an act against Islam, unlawful and inhuman. I, myself, and on the behalf of Muslims of India, with all the vehemence at our disposal, condemn this act.”

With this, Bukhari joined other Muslim religious leaders such as Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan and Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind general secretary Maulana Kalbe Jawad in condemning the incident.

“Islam is a religion of peace and tranquillity. The life of the Prophet of Allah (peace be upon him) is full of numerous examples of compassion, tolerance, generosity and humanitarianism. Had the persons who committed this barbaric act studied the life and character of the Holy Prophet and had they been well versed with the spirit of Quran and shariah, they would not have committed the heinous crime,” said Bukhari in his statement.

On Tuesday, two men hacked a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, to death inside his shop in Rajasthan’s Udaipur and posted a video online of the incident claiming it was in retaliation for the victim sharing remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on the Prophet.

The assailants identified themselves in another video as Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad, boasted about the “beheading” and issued death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sharma. Riyaz and Mohammad, both residents of Udaipur, were arrested from Bhim in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the murder probe.

