Jama Masjid protest: Police identify five persons, say mobilisation happened through WhatsApp group

A day after a brief protest was held at Jama Masjid after Friday prayers, against remarks about the Prophet, Delhi Police have identified five persons and seized CCTV cameras installed on the premises.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, “We have registered a case under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for holding the protest without permission against unknown persons, and will add more sections keeping in view the provocation as witnessed by our police force and in the contents of CCTV footage that have been procured.”

Police, in their initial investigation, found that people were mobilised through WhatsApp messages. “The central district police has got vital details about these WhatsApp groups and is gathering more details,” a senior police officer said.

The DCP added: “About 1,500 people had gathered for Friday namaz of which 150 began protesting with placards later, which grew to 300. However, police peacefully controlled the crowd in 10-15 minutes. Since the protest took place without permission, we will take action against some who were identified. The way people gathered after namaz, with banners and placards, suggests that it was planned.”

Sources said that on Thursday night, the special branch received inputs that a committee would hold protests at Jama Masjid’s gate 1 against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP’s media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal. Following this, sources said, central district police made security arrangements.

Some of those who protested were carrying placards and chanting slogans against Sharma, demanding her arrest. As protesters were dispersed, a policeman at the spot said: “Most of the people (who had gathered for Friday prayers) left after namaz. Now it is just a small gathering.”

Protesters had said they were not affiliated with any political party. One of them, Tajuddin, said: “We are not political; we just want to protest against the insult to the Prophet and demand that the guilty be arrested.”