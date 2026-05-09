One detained from Delhi in connection with Jalandhar BSF headquarters blast

Sources said the accused was detained under the suspicion of planting an explosive device outside the BSF office, which led to the blast on May 5. (File Photo)

Three days after a blast occurred outside the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Punjab’s Jalandhar, Delhi Police Special Cell has detained a man on Friday in connection with the case, The Indian Express has learnt.

Sources said the accused was detained under the suspicion of planting an explosive device outside the BSF office, which led to the blast on May 5.

According to sources in the police, a suspect was seen allegedly boarding a bus from the Jalandhar bus stand after the blast, and heading to Delhi.

Acting on inputs shared by the Punjab Police, the Special Cell’s Counter Intelligence unit (CIU) apprehended the suspect in Delhi on Friday. Officers said that a team from the Punjab Police, along with officers from intelligence agencies, questioned the accused.