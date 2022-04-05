Delhi Jal Board issues circular granting 2-hour Ramzan break to employees, withdraws it a day later

The Delhi Jal Board Tuesday withdrew a circular, which granted two-hour leave to all Muslim employees for the month of Ramzan – from April 4 to May 5.

On Monday, the DJB had issued a circular which stated: “The competent authority has accorded approval to allow short leave period (approx two hours per day) by the concerned DDO/controlling officer to Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan… subject to the condition that they will accomplish their work during remaining office hours so that office work does not suffer.”

However, in a fresh order issued on Tuesday, the DJB stated: “A circular was issued on April 4 for short leave (approx two hours a day) to Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan. Now the competent authority has decided to withdraw the order with immediate effect.”

The circular was undersigned by Virender Singh, Assistant Commissioner, Welfare, DJB.

According to a senior DJB official, the Board has issued circulars in previous years granting short leaves and relaxation to Muslim employees during the month of Ramzan. However, withdrawing the order has happened for the first time.

“We have issued such a circular earlier too – I have seen notifications since 2013. We provide short period leave following the request of the workers’ union, which in fact has a majority of non-Muslim members… There is no communal or religious reason behind this order,” said a senior DJB official from the welfare department.

The official added: “The decision (to withdraw the order) was taken at secretariat level and we have been asked to issue a fresh circular. But that doesn’t mean Muslim employees will be barred from praying or performing namaz. They can still do so like they usually do. Also, the short period was given during lunch time, so the employees can pray during lunch and those who pray in the evening can pray at that time. The Jal Board is a secular department and respects all religions and their rituals,” said the official.

Delhi Jal Board CEO Saurabh Bhardwaj did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, meanwhile, waded into the issue, tweeting on Tuesday night: “Jai Shri Ram. The Kejriwal government had to withdraw an order giving separate holidays to Muslims every day during Ramzan. It is necessary to oppose Muslim appeasement.”

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council has issued a circular giving permission to Muslim employees to leave early from office during Ramzan.

“All the fast observing muslim employees of NDMC are permitted to leave their office at 4.30 pm during the month of Ramzan from April 3 to May 2,” said an official. “This is a routine process. There is nothing new in it. Everything is just being made political and communal these days.”