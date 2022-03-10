25-year-old Jaipur woman robbed, stabbed to death by four men in Delhi’s SB Dairy

A 25-year-old Jaipur-based woman was allegedly robbed and stabbed to death by a group of four men in Outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy, according to the police. Police said the deceased was called to Delhi on the pretext of work but the accused took her to an isolated park where they stabbed her multiple times and fled with all her cash and jewellery.

According to the police, the body of the unidentified woman was found on Monday at a DDA park in Sector 28, Rohini. The woman had stab injuries on her abdomen, back, chest, neck and her wrists. They couldn’t identify her as the woman had no belongings and there was no missing report lodged about her. Nearby CCTVs were also scanned and informers were deployed to look for the accused.

“We received information that one of the suspects in the matter is meeting one of his aides and will try to escape to another city. We sent a police team who arrested this suspect and found two of the knives which were used during the offence,” said a senior police officer.

The accused, Sandeep Kumar, was arrested and a juvenile was also held along with him. They told the police they knew the deceased and met her in Jaipur a few months ago.

Sachin Kumar Singhal, additional deputy commissioner of police (Outernorth) said, “The man asked the woman to come to Delhi, live with him and start working at a better place. He along with two of his associates brought the woman to Delhi. When they reached Delhi, the men took her to a secluded park where they called their other friends and stabbed the woman multiple times. They fled with Rs 98,000 cash, her phone and jewellery”.

During further investigation, another accused Pardeep, 23, was arrested. Officials said they are conducting raids to arrest the other absconding men.