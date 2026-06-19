Jaipur Polo Grounds seized: Tractors move in, grounds dug up

Tractors have been moving in. The grounds have been dug up, and poles are being erected to fence off the area: The 15.2-acre Jaipur Polo Grounds in Lutyens’ Delhi is undergoing a dramatic change following the Centre’s takeover on June 13.

Sources said work at the site had halted for three to four days, raising hopes among its members, several of whom are Army personnel, that the grounds might continue to be with them. However, the activity resumed after the Delhi High Court Thursday declined to grant any relief to the Indian Polo Association (IPA), which had managed the grounds.

The move has dealt a blow to the IPA and its members. The new season was to begin in August, and Delhi would have seen its first match in October.

The last match of the season was played at the ground on March 29, between Jindal Panthers and Jaipur Achievers—the finale of the Northern India Polo Championship.

It was on June 13 that officials of the Land and Development Office (L&DO), which comes under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, arrived with 150 personnel from the CRPF and Delhi Police to physically take over the premises managed by the Indian Polo Association (IPA).

The workers are employees of the Army Polo and Riding club (APRC). Express photo The workers are employees of the Army Polo and Riding club (APRC). Express photo

The action follows an eviction order passed on May 20.

L&DO officials have since begun demarcating the property. The government had said the land is required for a ‘larger public purpose’, though it has not disclosed its proposed use.

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Uncertainty for staff

As digging and fencing work continues, uncertainty has gripped the workers who have maintained the polo grounds for years. While the land has changed hands, those who looked after it said they have been left in the dark about what comes next.

Some of the workers have spent decades at the grounds. One has worked there for nearly five years, while others have spent 10 to 15 years maintaining the sprawling lawns. They said no official has told them whether they will be retained, shifted elsewhere or lose their jobs altogether.

“We have not been told what will happen to us. We don’t know if we’ll have jobs tomorrow,” said a worker who has been employed at the grounds for nearly five years.

“Since the takeover last week, we have had no work and no information. All we have been told is to pick up our belongings and vacate the place”.

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The Jaipur Polo Grounds relies on a small workforce of around five permanent employees and nearly 10 contractual workers for its daily upkeep. The workers are employees of the Army Polo and Riding club (APRC).

Their work included mowing the grass, watering the fields, maintaining the turf, keeping the grounds clean and preparing the polo field for matches and practice sessions. According to workers, many of the ground staff earned anything between Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 a month.

Also read | Why Centre wants to take over Jaipur Polo Ground in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi

Workers said the biggest question remains, whether they will have a livelihood once the takeover process is complete, remains unanswered.

“Because we were employed here, we didn’t have to worry about rent, electricity or water. Food and accommodation were taken care of, which made a huge difference on a salary like ours. Now, if we have to look for work elsewhere, we will have to pay for all of that ourselves,” another staffer told The Indian Express.

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“We earn only Rs 15,000-18,000 a month, what will be left after paying rent and other expenses? We have spent years working here, and now, after all this time, we don’t even know if we will have a job tomorrow… Every morning, we come here hoping someone will tell us what’s going to happen, but no one has any answers. In all likelihood, we will not be here in a day or two,” he added.