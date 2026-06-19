Jaipur Polo Grounds seized: Tractors move in, grounds dug up

With the iconic Lutyens’ field now under government control, those who maintained it for decades fear their livelihoods are on the line.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 19, 2026 12:35 PM IST
JaipurThe new season was to begin in August, and Delhi would have seen its first match in October. (Express photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Tractors have been moving in. The grounds have been dug up, and poles are being erected to fence off the area: The 15.2-acre Jaipur Polo Grounds in Lutyens’ Delhi is undergoing a dramatic change following the Centre’s takeover on June 13.

Sources said work at the site had halted for three to four days, raising hopes among its members, several of whom are Army personnel, that the grounds might continue to be with them. However, the activity resumed after the Delhi High Court Thursday declined to grant any relief to the Indian Polo Association (IPA), which had managed the grounds.

The move has dealt a blow to the IPA and its members. The new season was to begin in August, and Delhi would have seen its first match in October.

The last match of the season was played at the ground on March 29, between Jindal Panthers and Jaipur Achievers—the finale of the Northern India Polo Championship.

It was on June 13 that officials of the Land and Development Office (L&DO), which comes under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, arrived with 150 personnel from the CRPF and Delhi Police to physically take over the premises managed by the Indian Polo Association (IPA).

Jaipur The workers are employees of the Army Polo and Riding club (APRC). Express photo

The action follows an eviction order passed on May 20.

L&DO officials have since begun demarcating the property. The government had said the land is required for a ‘larger public purpose’, though it has not disclosed its proposed use.

Story continues below this ad
Also read | Jaipur Polo Ground sealed: ‘It has such a rich legacy of over 100 years’

Uncertainty for staff

As digging and fencing work continues, uncertainty has gripped the workers who have maintained the polo grounds for years. While the land has changed hands, those who looked after it said they have been left in the dark about what comes next.

Some of the workers have spent decades at the grounds. One has worked there for nearly five years, while others have spent 10 to 15 years maintaining the sprawling lawns. They said no official has told them whether they will be retained, shifted elsewhere or lose their jobs altogether.

“We have not been told what will happen to us. We don’t know if we’ll have jobs tomorrow,” said a worker who has been employed at the grounds for nearly five years.

“Since the takeover last week, we have had no work and no information. All we have been told is to pick up our belongings and vacate the place”.

Story continues below this ad

The Jaipur Polo Grounds relies on a small workforce of around five permanent employees and nearly 10 contractual workers for its daily upkeep. The workers are employees of the Army Polo and Riding club (APRC).

Their work included mowing the grass, watering the fields, maintaining the turf, keeping the grounds clean and preparing the polo field for matches and practice sessions. According to workers, many of the ground staff earned anything between Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 a month.

Also read | Why Centre wants to take over Jaipur Polo Ground in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi

Workers said the biggest question remains, whether they will have a livelihood once the takeover process is complete, remains unanswered.

“Because we were employed here, we didn’t have to worry about rent, electricity or water. Food and accommodation were taken care of, which made a huge difference on a salary like ours. Now, if we have to look for work elsewhere, we will have to pay for all of that ourselves,” another staffer told The Indian Express.

Story continues below this ad

“We earn only Rs 15,000-18,000 a month, what will be left after paying rent and other expenses? We have spent years working here, and now, after all this time, we don’t even know if we will have a job tomorrow… Every morning, we come here hoping someone will tell us what’s going to happen, but no one has any answers. In all likelihood, we will not be here in a day or two,” he added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
twitter

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 19: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments