Most ICU beds in pvt hospitals occupied by those from other states: Delhi Health Minister

The capital has been recording 4,377 new cases on an average for the last 10 days. (File)

Most ICU beds in private hospitals in the capital have been occupied by patients from other states, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday, adding that 1,000 ICU beds are still available across Covid-designated hospitals at the moment.

“People coming from outside prefer private hospitals. They make up their mind in advance. These patients go directly to four-five hospitals they have heard of such as Max, Apollo and Fortis. This is why ICU beds at these hospitals are full. Most of these patients are those who seek ICU facility. There are 1,500 such patients undergoing treatment in Delhi,” Jain said.

“We have around 1,000 ICU beds available in Delhi. The number of vacant beds is available on the Delhi Corona app. Around 1,500 non-ICU beds and more than 500 ICU beds have been added over the last few days,” he said.

As per the app, 486 of 1,277 ICU beds with ventilators and 517 of 1,804 ICU beds without ventilators are vacant.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Delhi crossed the 5,000 mark on Monday with 32 more deaths being reported. While the toll stands at 5,014, total cases in the capital are at 2,49,259, with 2,548 new cases being reported. A dip in testing on Sunday — 33,733 from over 60,000 tests over the past week — could be behind the low count of cases in the past 24 hours.

Across hospitals, 6,990 of 15,681 beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients are occupied. Talking about bed availability, Jain said 30% of Covid patients admitted to Delhi hospitals are from other states. The minister also disclosed that authorities have been collecting data of non-resident patients separately.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has set up a flu screening centre at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini. It is among two hospitals that were recently declared as Covid-only facilities.

On Monday, the chief secretary held a review meeting with all district magistrates on Covid-19 management.

The city has 30,941 active cases out of which 19,213 are under home isolation. The positivity rate stands at 7.55% and the mortality rate is at 0.83%. There are 1,889 containment zones in the city.

