Jain feigning sickness, can’t trust Delhi govt hospitals for a fair report: ASG to court

AAP Minister Satyendar Jain’s medical condition report has emerged as the main bone of contention during his interim bail hearing in a case of alleged money laundering, as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court that they do not trust Delhi government hospitals to give a fair report since they can be “managed by the accused”.
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju made the submissions before Special Judge Geetanjli Goel on July 19, expressing his doubts over whether the hospitals will furnish a correct report by stating that Jain’s photograph was “prominently displayed” on the websites of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash and GB Pant hospitals.
Stating that Jain was the minister of health and jails, Raju told the court that he has “serious doubt if the hospital would furnish a correct report or certificate regarding the medical condition of the accused in this regard” and submitted that the medical condition of the accused be assessed from an independent hospital such as RML, AIIMS, Safdarjung.
Jain was admitted to LNJP hospital on July 15. He was admitted once in June as well after a dip in his oxygen level. His lawyers have in the past argued that Jain suffered since he tested positive for Covid in 2020. They have also submitted that Jain “had suffered severe pneumonia during Covid and had just managed to survive”.
The ASG said he does not even trust the jail hospital. “Jail hospital cannot be trusted to give the correct report and hospital can be managed by accused. Justice is not only to be done but seen to be done. Independent hospital should give correct report… accused is feigning sickness and taking advantage,” he told the court.
Jain’s legal team denied the allegations levelled by the ASG and told the court that the minister does not hold any position right now. They submitted that the “accused has been admitted to LNJP as per the jail manual and rules existing in this regard”.
Since the defence lawyers sought adjournment and the fact that no latest medical report was available from the hospital, the court said it can’t comment on genuineness of the accused’s medical condition. “It is not the case that accused has been sent to hospital in violation of rules or jail manual,” the court said while adjourning the matter for July 29.
Jain has been in judicial custody since June 13. He is accused of having allegedly laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.
