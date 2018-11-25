Jain denied permission to visit Australia, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party hit out at the Centre Saturday for allegedly denying permission to Satyendar Jain to travel to Australia.

The Health and Public Works Minister was to visit the country on the invitation of the University of Melbourne and George Institute in Sydney. Officials said the schedule included a “dialogue on mohalla clinics and health revolution of Delhi with the Victorian Government”.

In its letter email, the MEA said, “An important opportunity for sharing the deliberations in the field of Universal Health Care and Public Health, e-Political clearance of the Ministry of External Affairs for the political angle has been declined by the Ministry.” Jain responded to the email saying: “I would like to know the exact reason behind the MEA’s political angle.”

In a statement, the government said the Centre feared the good work done by AAP and did not want the work of the Delhi government to be showcased.

A source from the Centre said: “Clearance for foreign visits is based on several considerations. These include inputs from our Mission, which consider a number of factors such as the participation of the host government, the source of the invitation, the nature of the event, among other things. In the case of political clearance for Jain, a considered decision was taken based on these inputs. Any suggestion to the contrary is incorrect.”