Jails testing video call facility for inmates

Family visits or mulaqat of inmates have been stopped across Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails in Delhi since March. However, come July, “video-calling” facilities will likely be rolled out for inmates.

Delhi Prisons DG Sandeep Goel told The Indian Express, “A video-calling option is being tested on National Prison Portal. It has not been used by Delhi prisons before. We are checking how effective it is, the roster of inmates, among other issues.”

The model is being tested on prison officials as of now. A prison source said one or two computers per jail will be used to facilitate video-calling between inmates and their families. Explaining the mechanism, Goel said, "An inmate's family member will make a request on the NIC software, which we will accept and a link will be generated. The link will be shared and then the call will take place."

On March 19, the weekly mulaqats were halted across the three prisons. Each inmate was allowed to meet two-three approved family members twice a week. The mulaqat would take place Monday to Friday, and across the three prisons. Goel said at least 600 mulaqats would take place each day. A prison source said, “With the video calling option, this number may not be possible. Instead of twice a week, the e-mulaqat might happen once a month per inmate due to lack of systems. We are figuring out all details.”

