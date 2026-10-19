Jailed gangsters Yogesh Tunda, Deepak Boxer arrested in Haryanvi singer’s killing

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Shamli Police have also sought remand of two other men lodged in Tihar Jail

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 03:02 PM IST
Ankit BaliyaBaliyan, a 28-year-old Haryanvi singer originally from Bantikhera village in Shamli, was shot dead outside a gym in the district’s Kotwali area on August 26. (ankiitbaliyann/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Shamli Police have arrested gangsters Yogesh Tunda and Deepak Boxer, both lodged in Tihar Jail, in connection with the alleged conspiracy behind the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan, officers said.

The two have been taken on judicial remand. Police have also sought remand of two other men, Rohit Moi and Dinesh Kalariya, lodged in the high-security prison.

Confirming the developments to The Indian Express, Shamli Superintendent of Police Nagendra Pratap said the investigation was underway. The accused were produced under heavy security arrangements, police said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Another key figure in the investigation is Bholu Shahpuriya, whom police suspect of orchestrating Baliyan’s killing. Investigators suspect that Shahpuriya directed the alleged shooters and acted on the instructions of Moi. He is wanted in connection with a triple-murder case in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, and carries a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

The murder

Baliyan, a 28-year-old Haryanvi singer originally from Bantikhera village in Shamli, was shot dead outside a gym in the district’s Kotwali area on August 26.

Investigators suspect that the murder was linked, in part, to a Haryanvi song ‘Court mein goli’, sung by Baliyan. Members of the gang believed it had demeaned their slain leader, Jitender Gogi, who was shot dead inside a courtroom at Delhi’s Rohini court complex in September 2021 by members of the rival Tillu Tajpuriya gang.

According to police, the accused allegedly believed that the song had been made at the behest of Tillu, who was murdered inside Tihar Jail in May 2023. Tunda was among those accused of killing Tillu.

Story continues below this ad

Police are now investigating the alleged roles of Tunda, Boxer, Moi and Kalariya in the conspiracy behind the singer’s murder.

Investigators are also probing whether the killing was intended to establish the gang’s dominance in Shamli and adjoining areas. According to police, extortion is a primary motive behind the gang’s activities, and the murder may have been intended to reinforce its influence in the region.

Police are continuing to investigate the alleged roles of the jailed gangsters and their associates, including the chain of communication and the instructions that may have led to the killing. The allegations against the accused have not been established in court.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
twitter

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments