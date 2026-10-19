Jailed gangsters Yogesh Tunda, Deepak Boxer arrested in Haryanvi singer’s killing

Shamli Police have arrested gangsters Yogesh Tunda and Deepak Boxer, both lodged in Tihar Jail, in connection with the alleged conspiracy behind the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan, officers said.

The two have been taken on judicial remand. Police have also sought remand of two other men, Rohit Moi and Dinesh Kalariya, lodged in the high-security prison.

Confirming the developments to The Indian Express, Shamli Superintendent of Police Nagendra Pratap said the investigation was underway. The accused were produced under heavy security arrangements, police said.

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Another key figure in the investigation is Bholu Shahpuriya, whom police suspect of orchestrating Baliyan’s killing. Investigators suspect that Shahpuriya directed the alleged shooters and acted on the instructions of Moi. He is wanted in connection with a triple-murder case in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, and carries a reward of Rs 1 lakh.