Jailed gangster escapes from hospital after associates show up, open fire

A video grab of the accused firing in the air outside the hospital before fleeing the scene. A video grab of the accused firing in the air outside the hospital before fleeing the scene.

Vikas Dalal, a member of the Manjeet Mahal gang who has 17 cases registered against him in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, escaped from police custody on Monday afternoon at BK Hospital in Faridabad, where he was taken for a dental check-up, said police.

According to police, Dalal managed to escape after two of his accomplices, who had been hiding in the crowd at the hospital, opened fire inside the premises and managed to escape with Dalal. CCTV footage showed the accused firing again outside the hospital, disappearing behind an autorickshaw and fleeing the spot, said police.

A bullet hit one bystander, who is “alive and recovering” at the hospital, added police.

“Dalal had been transferred from Tihar jail to Neemka jail on May 31 this year. He had complained of pain in his teeth, and was brought to BK Hospital for treatment,” said Sube Singh, PRO, Faridabad police.

“Two of his accomplices were already present at the hospital. They fired in the air, following which police fired in defence. However, the duo managed to escape with Dalal,” he said.

CCTV footage showed two men running — one dressed in a black shirt and jeans with his face covered, and the other dressed in a pink shirt and jeans. Police have confirmed that the latter was Dalal. The footage showed the accused fleeing the spot even as a lone policeman attempted to chase them down. “Dalal has 17 cases accusing him of murder, attempt to murder, among other things. The Commissioner of Police, Amitabh Singh Dhillon, has appointed five teams of crime branch to probe the matter,” said PRO Singh.

Dalal was arrested by Delhi Police in June 2017 following a brief encounter. Police had said that Dalal had assumed charge of the gang after its leader Mahal was arrested in 2016.

