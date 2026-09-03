‘She fought for those who couldn’t’: Jailed DU student’s family waits for reunion

Before Akriti’s 25th birthday, her father, Arun Chaudhary, sat at their home in West Bengal’s Durgapur and wrote her a letter.

“My dear daughter Soni, Happy birthday,” he wrote.

“But this time, your birthday is very difficult for us. Everyone is at home, but our greatest joy, our Soni, is not with us. Today, I can’t even hug you and say Happy Birthday. There’s probably no greater pain for motu papa,” Chaudhary wrote.

July 18 was her birthday. It also marked 99 days in police custody. Her friends read the letter aloud when they visited her in jail that day.

Akriti was arrested in connection with the Noida workers’ protest in April this year. She was named in 11 FIRs and the National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against her a month later.

On Wednesday, the Allahabad High Court quashed her detention, describing the invocation of the stringent NSA as “arbitrary and vague”.

While Akriti has been granted bail in five FIRs, six bail pleas are yet to be heard in the High Court.

Chaudhary said that he trusted the judiciary. “I know how my daughter was shaping out to be. I might have not said this to her, but when I visited her in Delhi in February, she took me to a basti where she used to teach poor children. I felt extremely proud that my daughter has grown into someone very different from the society… but I had told her to be cautious” he said.

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Artist who taught children

A history graduate from Delhi University who recently enrolled in law, Akriti, her father said, felt strongly about others.

“I used to send her Rs 14,000 a month. How is it possible to survive on this amount in Delhi? But she would say no to even an extra rupee. She used to take tuition classes to earn a little,” Chaudhary said.

College senior and friend, Naureen Sabba, 26, said Akriti is an artist who used art to teach difficult subjects.

“She used to do theatre and even produce and direct nukkad natak (street plays). On March 23, observed as Shaheed Diwas, she directed a play in Shahbad Dairy,” she told The Indian Express.

Sabba said the locality where she lives has many children of domestic workers who cannot afford CUET classes. “Akriti teaches them,” she said.

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She said she last met Akriti before leaving for her hometown on March 30.

She remembered that day with a laugh. “Akriti had cooked mutton that day, though she is not a good chef. I still remember what she said: ‘Aap jaa rahe ho, aapko rescue karne toh nahi aana padega agar aapke mummy papa na aane de wapas Delhi (You’re going, will we have to come to rescue you in case your parents don’t allow you to come back to Delhi?)’.”

Also Read | Noida workers who protested for better pay jailed for weeks, rescued by courts

Phone notification, some relief

On Wednesday, Chaudhary, who had been in Allahabad tracking the case, had to leave for Durgapur due to a death in the family.

His wife, and his son who lives in Chennai, were waiting anxiously as a hearing was scheduled.

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Around noon, his phone buzzed. It was a notification from their lawyer, Manik Gupta: “NSA has been revoked, penalty of Rs 5 lakh ordered.”

The order has brought them some relief.

“Akriti’s mother has been very happy since yesterday. She used to say whenever I left for Noida, kisi tarah beti ko wapas leke aao (bring our daughter back somehow),” he said.

Chaudhary said Akriti never showed she was stressed during their calls. “Everyone fights for themselves, but she fought for the ones who couldn’t fight for themselves, the poor, the hungry,” he added.

The family wanted her to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission Examination in Delhi so she would not have to face financial struggles, “But she chose this life and we accepted it,” Chaudhary said.

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‘She did not break down’

On Wednesday, her friends reached Kasna Jail, where Akriti is lodged, around 1 pm. They had brought sketchbooks and were waiting to see her face when she was told about the High Court ruling. They had been tracking the developments on their way.

Suraj, 27, who first met Akriti during the DU Students’ Union election campaign in 2023, said, “We first met other friends in jail. We told Aditya about the NSA being quashed. He was happy… then, when Akriti stood behind the mesh, he told her. She was very happy, and asked when Satyam’s hearing was due.”

“She has not stopped doing what she used to do outside. Inside, she reads books and discusses them with women inmates who cannot read. She did not ever break down,” Suraj added.

Aditya Anand, an NIT Jamshedpur graduate, and Satyam Verma, a former journalist from Lucknow, were also arrested in the case. The NSA was slapped against Satyam as well.

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‘We will take good care of her’

Back in Durgapur, Akriti’s family said that once she is out, they will make her stay with them for at least 15 days. “We will take good care of her and hold her tight,” said her father.

“No parent should stand outside the court and jail under the sun, waiting for a mere glance of their child through a mesh.”