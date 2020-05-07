Jail time, fine for attacks on Noida Covid staff

Attacking ‘corona warriors’ will be met with strict punishment in Noida, after the Yogi Adityanath cabinet approved the Uttar Pradesh Public Health and Epidemic Disease Control Ordinance-2020. (Express file photo by Gajendra Yadav) Attacking ‘corona warriors’ will be met with strict punishment in Noida, after the Yogi Adityanath cabinet approved the Uttar Pradesh Public Health and Epidemic Disease Control Ordinance-2020. (Express file photo by Gajendra Yadav)

“Those who misbehave with health workers, paramedical staff, police personnel, sanitation workers might be imprisoned for a period of six months up to seven years along with fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh… The action will also extend against patients who do not share crucial information about their disease,” said Alok Singh, Commissioner of Police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to the order, spitting or throwing garbage on ‘corona warriors’, violation of isolation guidelines during quarantine and provoking attacks against any official can lead to imprisonment ranging from two to five years and a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

Police also said violating quarantine and running away from a hospital would also attract imprisonment from one to three years and a fine ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

A patient can face action if he does not disclose his disease. The ordinance also states that if a patient travels by public transport, he may be imprisoned and fined.

The decision comes in the wake of reports of some patients allegedly obstructing health staff from performing their duties.

Noida reported no new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. Till Wednesday, Gautam Budh Nagar reported 193 cases with 111 recoveries.

