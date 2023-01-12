Jail officials who cracked down on phones inside prison in Delhi are getting threats

Members of the Special Vigilance Team at Delhi Prisons have been receiving threats – physical and virtual – from the infamous Gogi and Tillu Tajpuriya gangs after they seized mobile phones of jailed gang members in Mandoli and Rohini jails. Prison authorities will write to the Delhi Police Commissioner to provide security to jail officials concerned, said officials Wednesday, adding that the officials will also be provided with personal service revolvers for added protection.

Sources told The Indian Express that at least three jail officials, including an Assistant Jail Superintendent, have been receiving threats from members of the Gogi and Tillu gangs for taking action against their jailed associates. One of the officers alleged the gangsters reached his residence in Dwarka and threatened his mother. Others received messages and calls on their phones from unknown numbers about the raids and were threatened to “stop their work”.

Last month, two major ‘surprise’ raids were conducted by Special Vigilance Team under Director General Sanjay Beniwal. On December 18, eight mobile phones and eight knives were recovered from toilets, cell walls, water tanks and other places in Mandoli Jail. Senior officials said all seized items allegedly belonged to Gogi and Tillu gang members and action was also taken against jail officials for their alleged involvement. On January 6, jail officials said more than 117 mobile phones were seized during raids in the last two weeks.

Soon after the raids, officials said members of Special Vigilance Team received threats. An official complaint has been filed and sent to Dwarka district staff. Sources said jail officials have also written to senior authorities seeking “adequate protection” and personal service revolvers. “Since names, contact numbers and addresses of the team members have been compromised and some of them are receiving threats, we would like them to have service revolvers which can be taken home for protection,” said an officer.

One of the jail officials who received threats told The Indian Express, “These phones are usually used by gangs to extort businessmen and other targets from jails. They also plan murders and attacks using the phones. They have many SIM cards and hide these under tiles or behind toilet doors. We all work under Prison Headquarters and conduct raids to seize phones. I was working on another raid with my team when 3 persons entered my house and threatened my mother. She was alone. They asked about me and then told her to stop me from working or my life would be at risk. We’ve told our seniors everything and they’re helping us.”

The complaint reads: “I have till date recovered 150 mobiles from different gangsters. On date 9-01-2023… three persons came asking about me…They told my mother, “usko samjha do ki humare bando ko tang na kare nahi to accha nhi hoga…” An NCR under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation) has been lodged.

Other officials received complaints on phones. Officials said all complaints are being compiled and will be sent to senior officials in Delhi Police. “We see this as retaliatory action from the gangsters as we are taking strong action against their associates. We will continue with raids. We have suspended our own officials who work in connivance… Our officers are being threatened at their homes and outside… We will seek help,” said an unnamed official.

DG Beniwal confirmed the threats and said he will be taking the matter with Commissioner of Delhi Police and ask for additional security and adequate protection.