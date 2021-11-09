5 jail officials arrested for ‘helping’ conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing has arrested five senior jail officials for allegedly helping conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar extort money from former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

In August this year, Aditi registered an FIR with the Delhi Police, alleging that she was cheated of Rs 200 crore by a man posing as a Home Ministry official and promising help with her husband’s cases. Her husband and brother-in-law were arrested by the EOW in October 2019 for allegedly causing losses to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore to Religare Finvest Ltd.

Chandrashekar was arrested from Rohini jail with his associates in connection with the case. The police also arrested two jail officials, deputy superintendent Subhash Batra and assistant jail superintendent Dharam Singh Meena, for allegedly helping run the extortion racket from inside the jail.

Chandrashekhar, his lawyer B Mohan Raj, actress Leena Paul, her manager Joel Jose Matthews, Kamlesh Kothari, who helped Sukesh buy a bungalow in Chennai, and Arun Muthu, who helped him buy luxury cars, have since been slapped with the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also recorded statements of actors Jacqueline Fernandes and Nora Fatehi in connection with the extortion case.

During the investigation, EOW officers said they found that assistant jail superintendent Meena is one of the “main conspirators”.

“After arresting Meena, we were checking CCTVs, phone records and other technical evidence when we found that he was allegedly running the extortion racket and many jail officials were involved. These officials were seen interacting with Chandrashekar on a regular basis. We found that they received money from Chandrasekhar’s associates. They would often vacate the barracks for Chandrashekhar to make extortion calls and have his meals. Special postings and deployment would be done to help the accused,” said a senior police officer.

On Tuesday, two jail superintendents, Sunil Kumar and Surinder Chandra Bose, two deputy jail superintendents Mahendra Prasad and Lakshmi, and assistant superintendent Prakash Chand were arrested from Rohini Jail.

RK Singh, the Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW), said, “They were actively involved in dealing with the main accused, Chandrasekar, in the extortion case. They have been providing all facilities to him for over a year to use a phone and maintain records.”

Chandrashekar is lodged at Tihar Jail, where officials have since increased security by installing more than 55 CCTVs around his ward. Two personnel from the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP) and two jail wardens have also been deployed to keep a check on him round the clock.