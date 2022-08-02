Jail authorities claim recovered wristwatch from JNU student Sharjeel Imam’s cell

August 2, 2022 8:33:29 am
Tihar Jail authorities have told a Delhi court that a wristwatch was recovered from JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who is in judicial custody in connection with the February 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, during a search carried out in his cell.
Imam had earlier alleged that the Assistant Superintendent along with “8-9 convicts came to his cell in the name of carrying out a search” and “threw his books and clothes, assaulted him and called him a terrorist and anti-national”.
He had sought direction to jail authorities to preserve CCTV footage. It was alleged that a search was illegally organised in his cell on the evening of June 30.
Jail authorities have claimed that Imam filed a false complaint of assault against officials to keep his name in media reports and use that to secure bail in the riots UAPA case registered against him.
Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma court directed the jail authorities to provide the CCTV footage, affidavit and the first reply on the application to Imam. The matter has been now listed for August 16 for further hearing.
During the hearing, Imam’s lawyer, Ahmad Ibrahim, refuted the claim of jail officials saying that a watch is not a prohibited item. The permission of keeping the watch was obtained by their client, he said.
