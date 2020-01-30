Delhi: Woman, 13-yr-old son murdered in planned robbery bid, couple nabbed in Jahangirpuri

Police entered and found the bodies. The woman was a widow and her parents lived nearby,” Vijayanta Arya, DCP (North West) said. (Representational) Police entered and found the bodies. The woman was a widow and her parents lived nearby,” Vijayanta Arya, DCP (North West) said. (Representational)

For five days, the bodies of a woman and her 13-year-old son were lying inside their rooms before a neighbour called the police and informed them about a suspicious smell. The woman, Pooja, was a legal advisor who worked from her home. She was found inside her room with a stab injury on her back. Her son, Harshit, was found lying in his bed with neck injuries.

The incident took place inside their apartment in North West Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on January 16. “A PCR call was made by a neighbour on January 21 after they sensed a foul smell coming from the house. Police entered and found the bodies. The woman was a widow and her parents lived nearby,” Vijayanta Arya, DCP (North West) said.

Pooja’s mother had tried calling her but thought her daughter and grandson were busy. A senior police officer said, “Clients usually visited the woman at home. We checked her call records and CCTV footage from outside the building. The victim was last seen with another woman named Meenakshi.”

Arya said Meenakshi’s husband, Pardeep, was also seen in CCTV footage on the day of the crime. The couple were caught from their home in Rohtak and brought in for questioning. Both the accused confessed to their crime, police said.

Police said Meenakshi told them she would often go to Pooja’s house for work and was looking for a job. She had discovered that Pooja lived with son and was planning on buying a house in the area, for which she had gathered money.

A senior police officer said, “Meenakshi then planned to kill the woman and her son to get all the money from her house. On January 16 evening, she and her husband went to meet Pooja to ask for work. When Pooja invited them into her room, they stabbed her with a knife. Since Harshit had seen Meenakshi come to the house before, they went to his room and slit his neck.”

Police said the accused did not want to be identified by the child so they allegedly planned to kill him also. Arya said, “Meenakshi tried to evade suspicion using her WhatsApp messages to the victim. On January 20, she sent a message saying she won’t be able to meet Pooja because of her busy schedule. During our investigation, however, we found a bloodstained knife, robbed gold jewellery and Rs 5.17 lakh in cash belonging to the victim.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App