Friday, July 29, 2022

Jahangirpuri violence: Shobha Yatra had weapons, was peaceful until attacked by other community, say Police

The chargesheet, filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch at Rohini court, states that the accused persons were part of WhatsApp groups where “hate speech messages against the other community/religion” were circulated.

Written by Anand Mohan J | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 1:35:55 am
Communal riots rocked Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16. (Archive)

In its chargesheet filed in connection with communal riots that rocked Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti (April 16), Delhi Police have said that while some members from a ‘shobha yatra’, to mark the festival, carried firearms and other weapons, this “peaceful procession” was “confronted and attacked” by a gathering of Muslims, which led to the violence.

The chargesheet, filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch at Rohini court, states that the accused persons were part of WhatsApp groups where “hate speech messages against the other community/religion” were circulated. The court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepika Singh on July 28 took cognizance of the chargesheet, filed by police on July 14.

The WhatsApp group under investigation is called the ‘Kabutar Sell Group’, created by the main accused, Tabrez. Police have stated that Tabrez and his associate, Ishrafil, who is still absconding, are “involved in political activities and are fanatically communal”.

Also Read |Jahangirpuri violence an ‘extension’ of anti-CAA protests, Northeast Delhi riots: Delhi Police chargesheet

The lawyers for the accused have denied the allegations. They stated that their clients were falsely implicated by police on bad evidence. Advocate Rakesh Kaushik, who appears for six of the accused, said, “This is a false case. There are many defects in the police chargesheet which we will present before the court when the trial commences.”

The clashes had left at least six police personnel injured.

There are two messages which police relied on to make their case. The first, sent on April 14, allegedly states that a community that “does not raise its voice against oppression… only picks up corpses”. A second message on April 15 talks allegedly about instances of Muslims helping Hindus, especially during the oxygen shortage crisis during Covid, but having their homes targeted in return.

Police said in the chargesheet that the accused were “clearly sharing objectionable and provocative contents to spread hatred and motivate fanatic/ like-minded persons to prepare them to give effect to the conspiracy hatched by them”.

Police stated that despite receiving such messages, Tabrez did not leave the WhatsApp group and “such conduct of the accused speaks volumes about his bent of mind”.
Police also claimed to have recovered a voice message from Tabrez’s phone in which he is “tutoring his associate on how to make a false complaint against the procession to mislead the police investigation and spread communal hatred”.

In the transcript, the accused allegedly said that the maulana of the Jama Masjid at C block should file a complaint against the mob and the 15-20 members who “tried to forcibly enter the mosque and tried to plant a flag”.

The chargesheet alleges that Tabrez and his associate recruited others to “take revenge for deaths of their community people during the Northeast Delhi riots”.
The chargesheet states that incidentally, Ishrafil had organised a function nearby to mark the death of his father, and knew that the Hanuman Jayanti procession would pass through the area. It is alleged that he tried to gather the maximum number of people to attack the yatra. “As per the plan, both of them arranged extra fruits and eatables and started inviting local residents there in the teeza (tradition observed on the third day of death),” the chargesheet states.

Police stated in its chargesheet that some members of the shobha yatra were holding firearms, swords and sticks. It, however, added: “Procession was initially moving peacefully until it reached Jama Masjid, C block, Jahangirpuri… the gathered Muslim population confronted and attacked the procession with deadly weapons… on being attacked, the peaceful procession also responded and subsequently converted into unlawful assembly indulging into riot.”

