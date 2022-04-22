Jahangirpuri violence: Probe main accused under PMLA, commissioner writes to ED

Days after 35-year-old Mohammed Ansar was arrested by the police in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case in northwest Delhi, the Delhi police commissioner has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking its help in the probe.

A total of 20 people have so far been arrested in connection with the riots that broke out during a shobha yatra to mark Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri last week. One of the accused, Ansar, is a history-sheeter with prior involvement in cases pertaining to assault, gambling and under the Arms Act. Usha Rangnani, DCP (northwest) had earlier said that Ansari, a resident of B-block, was one of the main accused and conspirators in the case.

On Friday, officials said Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana has written to the ED to investigate and take action against Ansar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Police officers investigating the case suspect that Ansar is involved in gambling, which prompted them to approach the ED with the letter on Thursday. Around six to seven police personnel were injured during the riots and an official was also shot at amid the chaos.

The BJP and the AAP have been trading charges over the communal violence, each claiming that Ansar had links with the other.