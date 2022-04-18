Delhi Police files FIR against organisers of yatra in Jahangirpuri for not seeking permission

Two days after communal clashes in Jahangirpuri, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against organisers of the shoba yatra for not seeking permission.

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, “We have lodged an FIR under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against the organisers for carrying out a procession without any permission… One accused person has joined the investigation.

Further investigation is in progress. The other two processions, which were carried out in morning and evening on April 16 in Jahangirpuri area, had due permission.”

Communal clashes broke out in Jahangirpuri on Saturday. Police said that an argument broke out between those in the yatra and 5-6 men, which escalated into a fight and stone pelting started from both sides. A policeman was also shot at.

Police have arrested 22 men and apprehended three juveniles in the case so far.