Jahangirpuri demolition: Left behind, a home without a staircase, a family stranded

A second-floor home without a staircase.

That’s what bulldozers that rolled into Jahangirpuri on Wednesday left 22-year-old Mansura with. As demolition was carried out in the violence-hit area, among the structures torn down was the staircase, leaving the family with no way to get down. “The bulldozer broke the only way I could leave my home. I have been stuck inside for hours with my toddler. We have run out of water,” she said.

With the power connection also cut in C block, fans too have stopped working, she said.

That’s not the end of her woes though — as the bulldozer receded, some people gathered downstairs and took away parts of pipes broken during the demolition. “I thought those men were going to rescue us. Instead, they just stole iron parts and left us stranded,” she said.

Mansura’s relative Sarika (22) was trapped with her, along with her four children.

Sitting at the entrance of their red brick house, Sarika pointed towards an electricity meter installed outside and said, “We pay our bills. Ever since the violence, there is a lot of anger and people have branded us as Bangladeshi Muslims. My family comes from Kolkata and we belong here.”

The house has been here for two decades, the family said. The family of 10 resides inside two rooms and sells cattle feed for a living. They buy it for Rs 3 per kg and sell it at the local markets, managing to make Rs 300-400 a day.

Sarika’s husband Alam (32) piled white gunny sacks at the entrance of his house to help his family. “I was trapped for five days inside the house because police stopped us from leaving since the incident took place. Now my wife and her children are trapped inside without electricity. We will try and make a makeshift staircase to get them out,” Alam said.