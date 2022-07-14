Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi police file chargesheet against 37 accused

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed a chargesheet against 37 people in connection with the communal clashes that broke out in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in April this year. Nearly 8-9 people were injured during the firing and stone pelting that took place.

The Crime Branch filed a 2,063-page chargesheet at Rohini Court that said that while eight accused are still on the run, others have been booked under charges of rioting, arson, attempted murder and criminal conspiracy and sections of the Arms Act.

According to sources, the police said that the Jahangirpuri clashes were an ‘extension’ of the anti-CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act) and anti-NRC (National Register of Citizens) protests in 2019-20 in Shaheen Bagh and the Northeast Delhi riots in February 2020. The police said that the situation was further aggravated after Ram Navmi incidents on April 10 in different parts of the country.

Over 58 CCTVs and 90 phone and internet videos were obtained and examined during the investigation. The investigation team also recovered nine firearms and nine swords. Around 20 of the 37 accused were spotted on CCTV/viral videos. Police said they also seized over 21 phones.

Thirteen teams were deployed to collect dump data, CCTV footage, viral videos and facial recognition technology was also used. The chargesheet mentions that a total of 132 witnesses – 85 police and 47 public witnesses were examined.

A police investigation report or PIR on two juveniles has also been filed before the Juvenile Justice Board.

“There are 3-4 main conspirators who have been giving money to their associates/locals to join such protests and then involved them in rioting. We have evidence that the accused paid money to locals,” a police source said.