Thursday, April 28, 2022
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police arrest one of the main accused from West Bengal

Teams of the Crime Branch and Special Cell were looking for him after he was seen in one of the videos of the violence.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: April 28, 2022 6:02:29 pm
The man identified as Farid, 31, alias Neetu, was picked up from his relatives’ place in West Bengal, police said. (Express photo)

The Delhi Police said Thursday they arrested one of the main accused from West Bengal in connection with the Jahangirpuri communal violence that took place earlier this month. The man identified as Farid, 31, alias Neetu, was picked up from his relatives’ place in West Bengal, they added.

Teams of the Crime Branch and Special Cell were looking for him after he was seen in one of the videos of the violence. A senior police officer from the police headquarters said, “We found that Farid was involved in the riots and is one of the conspirators. We recovered CCTV footage and other videos from social media and locals. The man is seen firing at the other community. After riots, he fled from his home in Jahangirpuri and has been hiding in Tamluk”.

A team arrested him on Thursday and is bringing him to Delhi where the police will make an official arrest. The police said Farid has been involved in over six cases of robbery and burglary and those related to the Arms Act among others.

The clashes took place between two communities during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16 in Jahangirpuri. At least seven to eight police personnel and local residents were injured as stones were pelted and shots fired during the clashes.

Also read |What the bulldozing of a food cart in Jahangirpuri says

The Crime Branch has also arrested two local residents – Jaffar, 34, and Babuddin, 43, for their alleged involvement in the riots. Both the accused live in Jahangirpuri and have been booked for rioting on April 16.

“With the technical evidence recovered, Jaffar is seen with a weapon in the crowd during riots. We found that Babuddin was instigating his men to attack other persons. We identified them and arrested them on Wednesday,” said an officer.

Also read |Delhi: Two more held in connection with Jahangirpuri violence

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had earlier written to the Enforcement Directorate to investigate money laundering charges against Md Ansar, the prime accused in the case.

