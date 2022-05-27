scorecardresearch
Friday, May 27, 2022
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi HC seeks police response on bail plea of accused

The trial court on May 25 had denied bail to the accused, Babuddin, saying that he has been identified on the basis of CCTV footage and material investigation is still underway in the case.

May 27, 2022 7:12:00 pm
May 27, 2022 7:12:00 pm
Delhi High Court. (File)

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Delhi Police to respond to the bail plea of an accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case, who has argued that he was not even present at the spot when communal clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession last month.

Justice Yogesh Khanna listed the plea for hearing on June 6 after the accused’s counsel, K C Mittal, submitted that his client remained around his shop and home at the time of the incident and is not seen in CCTV footage produced by police.

The trial court on May 25 had denied bail to the accused, Babuddin, saying that he has been identified on the basis of CCTV footage and material investigation is still underway in the case.

In the petition before the High Court, Babuddin argued that the police case is that the procession commenced from EE Block of Jahangirpuri to A-Motors Mangal Bazar Road, following through Motors Mangal Bazar Road, Mahindra Park via various blocks, BJRM Hospital Road, K Block, BC Market and Kushal Chowk.

“Neither the shop/house of the applicant nor the camera, whose footage the prosecution relied upon, falls in the path of the said procession. Therefore, the whole story with respect to the applicant by the prosecution is concocted and false,” he argued in the petition filed through advocate Abid Ahmad.

Babuddin further said he has no connection with the main accused, Ansar, and that the prosecution has failed to produce any evidence to show their association. According to police, the accused had asked his brother to bring a sword from the shop after the violence broke out. He is also accused of changing the viewing angle of a CCTV camera.

