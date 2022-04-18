Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi HC orders police to produce accused before JJB after family says he is a minor

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Delhi Police to produce a person arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence case, who was remanded to the investigating agency’s custody by a lower court on Sunday, before a Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) after his family submitted that his detention is unlawful as he is only 16 years old.

The division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said that he will have to be produced before the JJB for age verification. “The point is (that) it is for the JJB to determine his age. We have already said it has to be done expeditiously,” said the court.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Police submitted that the plea with regard to his age was not made earlier and that it will produce him before the magistrate. According to the habeas corpus petition before the court, the age of the accused was shown as 22 years by police. He was arrested from his residence on the night of April 16.

The court said when there is material to show that he prima facie is a juvenile, he has to be produced directly before the JJB and not a magistrate. “If it has come to your notice now that he is a juvenile, you have to take him there. You are not going to wait for one-day PC (police custody) and then take him there,” it observed.

Inspector Varun Dalal, Additional SHO of Jahangirpuri police station, then submitted that the accused will be produced before JJB-I at Kingsway Camp, GTB Nagar, in accordance with the law on Monday itself.

Advocate Tara Narula, representing the accused, earlier submitted that he could not have been taken into custody by police and that he is “visibly injured” as he has been subjected to violence by police. Narula further submitted that his release should be immediately ordered by the High Court as the municipal birth certificate is on record.

However, the court said that age verification has to take place first. The court also said it was limiting the habeas corpus petition to the question of age of the accused and his production before the JJB.

“We understand that you say that he is a juvenile but these are all serious matters. This is not as if they have picked him up for loitering or jaywalking. They have picked him up for being part of a mob. Let’s follow the mandate of the Juvenile Justice Act and direct his presence before the JJB,” said the court, adding that JJB can order his release into the care of his immediate guardian.

The petition also prayed for immediate medical examination of the accused and inquiry into the circumstances leading to his arrest. The court in the order said, “It shall be open to the petitioner or her statedly juvenile brother-in-law (the accused), to raise all legal and factual issues, urged in these proceedings, before the court of competent jurisdiction in accordance with law”.